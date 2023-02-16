The facility at the Sainsbury’s store in Thorne Road, Edenthorpe has been sealed off for a number of days, according to a number of shoppers.

The car wash, which adjoins the petrol station forecourt at the store, has been out of order for several weeks, the Free Press understands.

One driver who witnessed the scene late yesterday said: “There appears to be some damage to the car wash. I saw that some of the glass panels surrounding it look to have been smashed.

The car wash at Sainsbury's has been cordoned off with police tape.

"There was no other obvious sign as to what might have gone off, but you don’t expect to see a car wash cordoned off with police tape. It looked like it might have been there a few days.”

South Yorkshire Police says it has no record of recent police incidents in the area or at the supermarket.

