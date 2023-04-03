News you can trust since 1925
News round up: The top stories in Doncaster today - Monday, April 3

Here we bring you the top stories in Doncaster today - Monday, April 3.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

There has been an awful lot going on in the city today, but theses are the stories that have been the most read on our website.

The first is the tale of a popular pub looking for new owners, read all about that here:

Popular Doncaster pub looking for fresh owners after couple quit after 15 months

The farm fire
Then we have a retro gallery of pictures from the former Karisma Nightclub – Can you spot yourself in these retro clubbing pictures taken at Doncaster's Karisma nightclub?

Then lastly we have two stories after a fire broke out at a farm in Doncaster yesterday afternoon: Fire engines and ambulance rush to scene of Doncaster farm fire

Fire appliances still tackling blaze at Doncaster farm which started yesterday afternoon

Visit our website at www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk for more of today’s stories.

