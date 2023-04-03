Fire appliances still tackling blaze at Doncaster farm which started yesterday afternoon
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.25pm on Sunday, April 2, to an incident at a farm just off Tilts Hills Lane, Tilts.
At its height there were four appliances at the scene, and today crews from Maltby and Adwick are still in attendance.
On Twitter South Yorkshire Fire @SYFR posted pictures of the blaze and said: “Well done to our crews who responded so quickly to the fire!”
If you see a fire please call 999.