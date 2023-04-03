Fire appliances still tackling blaze at Doncaster farm which started yesterday afternoon

At its height there were four appliances at the scene, and today crews from Maltby and Adwick are still in attendance.

On Twitter South Yorkshire Fire @SYFR posted pictures of the blaze and said: “Well done to our crews who responded so quickly to the fire!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighter in action

If you see a fire please call 999.

The fire took hold quickly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tackling the blaze