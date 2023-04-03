News you can trust since 1925
Fire appliances still tackling blaze at Doncaster farm which started yesterday afternoon

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 3.25pm on Sunday, April 2, to an incident at a farm just off Tilts Hills Lane, Tilts.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:42 BST

At its height there were four appliances at the scene, and today crews from Maltby and Adwick are still in attendance.

On Twitter South Yorkshire Fire @SYFR posted pictures of the blaze and said: “Well done to our crews who responded so quickly to the fire!”

Fire engines and ambulance rush to scene of Doncaster farm fire
Firefighter in action
If you see a fire please call 999.

The fire took hold quickly
Tackling the blaze
The fire at its height
