The new £5.5 million bridge will cross the River Torne.

Plans to improve transport links at Doncaster’s iPort have now been given the green light, after approval was given for the crossing over the River Torne.

Designed to improve local public transport, walking and cycling access, the bridge scheme by Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will connect the iPort logistics hub; a major employment site, to West End Lane in New Rossington.

Up to eight bus services per hour will access the iPort with active travel connectivity between the two areas improved by a segregated cycle and footway. Meanwhile, general traffic will be restricted from using the new link.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “Doncaster is fast becoming a major transport hub, with the iPort set to become one of the UK’s largest logistics developments.

"Once built, this new bridge will provide much better connection and transport options for employees as well as providing vital active travel infrastructure to make cleaner, greener travel more accessible for people, which is part of our wider commitment to Doncaster Climate Change as we seek to achieve our net zero carbon target.”

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Director of Public Transport Operations, Tim Taylor, added: “I am pleased these important proposals to provide greener travel infrastructure at iPort have been given the green light to go ahead.

"Access by public transport and active travel modes is currently restricted to Great Yorkshire Way, increasing reliance on private cars.

"This new, dedicated, sustainable transport link bridge will give more choice and flexibility to those travelling to the major employment site - helping to make public transport, walking or cycling a viable option. It is great news for both the environment and those who work at or visit iPort.”

A public consultation on the bridge project proposals showed support for the plans from 68% of participants.

Construction on the massive project is expected to begin early next year.