Due to open in autumn 2022, the refurbished care home, named, Potters Green at Randerson Drive, will be Exemplar Health Care’s tenth home in South Yorkshire.

With a capacity of 20 adults, the home will specialise in supporting people living with dementia, acquired brain injury, complex mental health conditions and physical disabilities.

To provide a safe and comfortable environment, the home will be equipped from top-to-bottom to meet the needs and requirements of its residents.

Randerson Drive

The home will feature high quality, spacious communal spaces and landscaped gardens, sensory and therapy rooms, as well as an in-house team of nursing specialists and therapeutic team so that adults living with complex needs can access holistic care in a community-based home.

In addition to providing a caring environment for residents at Potters Green, over 100 jobs are expected to be created. Pacy and Wheatley Construction LTD have been appointed by Exemplar Health Care to redevelop the existing building located on Randerson Drive, Kilnhurst.

Charlotte Lloyd, Developments Director at Exemplar Health Care, comments: “We are delighted to be bringing another of our specialist health care homes to the South Yorkshire region.

"It has always been our goal to provide high quality, personal care to those in need, and our latest renovation in Mexborough is part of this.

"Potters Green will provide person-centred care to help maximise the independence of its residents, empower them to live their life to the fullest and build on life skills.

“Alongside providing support for 20 people with complex needs, generating employment opportunities for the local community is extremely encouraging for us.

"We hope that Potters Green will become part of the local community and be seen as a safe and welcoming home for anyone in the local area in need of assistance and specialist care.”

Anthony Wheatley, Managing Director at Pacy and Wheatley Construction LTD said: “We are pleased to announce that, through collaborative working, planning permission for a new care home in Mexborough has now been granted. Potters Green will be undergoing a £2.3M refurbishment and is the 5th care home we have worked on alongside Exemplar Health Care.”