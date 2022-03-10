Mammoth new industrial development set to create 8,500 new jobs in Doncaster

Wilton Developments has unveiled plans for the first phase of its Doncaster North industrial and logistics scheme, which includes the region’s largest stand-alone new build industrial unit currently in the planning system.

The site, alongsided junction six of the M18, will take up 2.26m sq ft and is tipped to bring thousands of jobs to the region.

In January, Wilton received outline planning consent from Doncaster Council to transform the 180 acre site in Thorne into a 3.52 million sq ft logistics and industrial scheme.

The huge new development will sit alongside the M18 at Thorne.

A planning application for the delivery of the first phase of development has now been submitted and this will incorporate a 1m sq ft stand-alone distribution building, the only unit of its scale in the region to progress to that planning stage.

The remainder of Phase 1 will primarily be made up of units ranging from 100,000 to 375,000 sq ft.

A start on-site is scheduled for later this year with the first buildings due to be delivered in 2023.

Wilton Developments has appointed agents CBRE and Knight Frank to market the scheme, now named Doncaster North.

Jason Stowe, Managing Director of Wilton Developments, said: “We are progressing plans for this major employment site and subject to successful consent, Doncaster North will be the only scheme to bring forwards a 1m sq ft stand-alone unit in the region.

"A key feature of the site is that whilst sitting beside Junction 6 of the M18 and having that visibility, it is only a five minute drive to Junction 35 of the M62 which makes it appealing to a host of occupiers seeking both east west as well as north south connectivity.

"We are looking forward to continuing our investment into South Yorkshire and delivering much needed industrial accommodation and jobs to the region.”

Areas alongside the M18 have become popular planning locations for a number of businesses in the area in recent years.