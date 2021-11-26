The site occupies a listed building which has been remodelled internally to support customers into work and will focus on those aged 25 and over.

The Jobcentre has 36 Work Coaches, some of whom joined DWP as part of the successful recruitment drive to hire 13,500 new Work Coaches across the country.

Each new Work Coach will help local people looking for work in Doncaster with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.

The new temporary Jobcentre at The Blue Building

Mims Davies MP, Minister for Employment said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Doncaster.

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated Work Coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy Programmes, our Work Coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

Doncaster is one of the new temporary sites announced by the Department for Work and Pensions earlier this year, building on the existing 639 Jobcentres across the UK.

The additional space will accommodate new Work Coaches recruited in Doncaster’s Blue Building and will help more people to transform their lives through tailored employment support.

Neil Connor is one of those new recruits based at The Blue Building, he said: “I have been excited about the move to the new site since I first heard about it, I think our customers will really love the central location, layout and new facilities. I’m looking forward to being part of the team helping more of the people of Doncaster in a Covid safe environment.”

Mel Beresford is the Customer Service Lead overseeing the new site, bringing with her 39 years of DWP experience, and said: “It’s such a fantastic opportunity to have this new Jobcentre on Doncaster's High Street. My team are excited to be able offer a wide range of support and advice to our customers and are really looking forward to the Blue Building opening its doors.”