Doncaster Chinese takeaway given a two out of five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:16 am

Lotus Garden, a takeaway in Station Road, Dunscroft, was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 313 takeaways with ratings, 170 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The inspection was carried out on November 2

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection, and is not a guide to food quality.

