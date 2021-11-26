Doncaster Chinese takeaway given a two out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:16 am
Lotus Garden, a takeaway in Station Road, Dunscroft, was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster' s 313 takeaways with ratings, 170 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection, and is not a guide to food quality.