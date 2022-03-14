New food hygiene ratings given to 19 Doncaster establishments - 16 with the top grade of five
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following all received the top award of a five rating:
El Toro at The Courtyard, High Street, Bawtry;
One Call Insurance, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Balby;
Sodexo at Doncaster School For The Deaf, Leger Way, Intake;
Family Hub, Bullcroft Memorial Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft;
Tickhill Road Hospital, Balby;
W S Pettits, High Street, Mexborough;
Bowers Coffee Shop, Bowers Fold, Doncaster;
Beverley Inn, Thorne Road, Edenthorpe;
Foresters Arms, Village Street, Adwick Le Street;
Stainforth Central Club, Silver Street, Stainforth;
The Sportsman, Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills;
Wheatley Hotel, Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills;
Come Dine With Us, Station Road, Stainforth;
Chico's Pizza and Grill, Balby Road, Balby;
;Shamma Balti House, Church Road, Stainforth;
Punjab Balti House, Doncaster Road, Mexborough.
The following received a four rating;
Zest Bar and Grill, High Street, Doncaster;
The White Swan, French Gate, Doncaster.
A rating of three was awarded to Fortune Cookie in Moorends.