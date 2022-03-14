New food hygiene ratings given to 19 Doncaster establishments - 16 with the top grade of five

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 14th March 2022, 11:26 am

The following all received the top award of a five rating:

El Toro at The Courtyard, High Street, Bawtry;

One Call Insurance, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Balby;

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The latest from the Food Standards Agency

Sodexo at Doncaster School For The Deaf, Leger Way, Intake;

Family Hub, Bullcroft Memorial Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft;

Tickhill Road Hospital, Balby;

W S Pettits, High Street, Mexborough;

Bowers Coffee Shop, Bowers Fold, Doncaster;

Beverley Inn, Thorne Road, Edenthorpe;

Foresters Arms, Village Street, Adwick Le Street;

Read More

Read More
Doncaster care home residents cook up treats for British Pie Week

Stainforth Central Club, Silver Street, Stainforth;

The Sportsman, Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills;

Wheatley Hotel, Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills;

Come Dine With Us, Station Road, Stainforth;

Chico's Pizza and Grill, Balby Road, Balby;

;Shamma Balti House, Church Road, Stainforth;

Punjab Balti House, Doncaster Road, Mexborough.

The following received a four rating;

Zest Bar and Grill, High Street, Doncaster;

The White Swan, French Gate, Doncaster.

A rating of three was awarded to Fortune Cookie in Moorends.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterMexborough