Residents of Harry Priestley House including Denise Broadbent and David Jepson cooked up their favourite recipes.

As a nation, it is estimated we each eat around 36 pies a year on average.

Most of us can’t resist a homemade pie and to mark British Pie Week from 7-13 March, residents at the RMBI Care Company Home made their favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Broadbent and David Jepson made pies for Pie Week.

Staff organised a baking session, where some of the residents shared their favourite recipes and made mince and onion pies, cheese and onion pies and apple pies for those who fancied a sweet treat.