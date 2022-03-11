Doncaster care home residents cook up treats for British Pie Week
Residents of a Doncaster care home proved they were among the upper crust – by creating tasty dishes to mark British Pie Week.
Residents of Harry Priestley House including Denise Broadbent and David Jepson cooked up their favourite recipes.
As a nation, it is estimated we each eat around 36 pies a year on average.
Most of us can’t resist a homemade pie and to mark British Pie Week from 7-13 March, residents at the RMBI Care Company Home made their favourites.
Staff organised a baking session, where some of the residents shared their favourite recipes and made mince and onion pies, cheese and onion pies and apple pies for those who fancied a sweet treat.
Home Manager, Anne Stobart, said: “Food plays an important part in our care home and our residents thoroughly enjoy getting involved in food related events. British Pie Week provides a great opportunity to bring our residents together through their mutual love of food.”