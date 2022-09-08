Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse has cancelled Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty

A decision on whether Saturday’s St Cazoo St Leger Day goes ahead will be made in due course.

Doncaster Racecourse said in a statement: "Following today’s announcement regarding the terribly sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, racing at Doncaster scheduled for Friday 9 September has been cancelled.

“All customers with a booking will be contacted directly by email with the options available to them.

The royals during a visit to South Yorkshire

“Details regarding upcoming fixtures including Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger Day are being reviewed and customers will be updated in due course.