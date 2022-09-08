News you can trust since 1925
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse has cancelled Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty

Racing at Doncaster on Friday – the third day of the St Leger Festival – has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:03 pm

A decision on whether Saturday’s St Cazoo St Leger Day goes ahead will be made in due course.

Doncaster Racecourse said in a statement: "Following today’s announcement regarding the terribly sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, racing at Doncaster scheduled for Friday 9 September has been cancelled.

“All customers with a booking will be contacted directly by email with the options available to them.

The royals during a visit to South Yorkshire

The Queen's visits to Doncaster as world mourns Her Majesty's death at 96

“Details regarding upcoming fixtures including Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger Day are being reviewed and customers will be updated in due course.

“We are currently experiencing high volumes of calls but we will be in touch with everyone who has a booking with us as soon as possible.”

