Doncaster MP signs Holocaust Book of Commitment

Rosie Winterton MP signs the Holocaust Book of Commitment.

Dame Rosie signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, in doing so pledging her commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

She said: ““Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Doncaster to reflect on the darkest times of European history. As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.”

This year marked 77 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War. On the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembered all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: