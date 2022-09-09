British horseracing’s cancellation has now been extended to include Saturday, September 10.

This includes the Cazoo St Leger.

Racing will return on Sunday, September 11, and an additional nine-race card, including the Cazoo St Leger Stakes will take place at Doncaster Racecourse on Sunday.

Chairman of Arena Racing Company, David Thorpe said: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen was a figurehead not just for British Horseracing, but for the nation.

"It is with deep sadness that we consider today’s news of her passing, but I can express the deep gratitude of myself and all at Arena Racing Company for her unwavering support for, and appreciation of, British racing over many decades."

He concluded: “May she rest in peace.”

For more information visit the website https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/