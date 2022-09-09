News you can trust since 1925
Cancelled: Historic Doncaster St Leger horse race, along with all other racing, will not take place this Saturday, but will resume Sunday

Following yesterday’s announcement regarding the terribly sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, racing at Doncaster scheduled for today, Friday September 9, was cancelled.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:01 pm

British horseracing’s cancellation has now been extended to include Saturday, September 10.

This includes the Cazoo St Leger.

Racing will return on Sunday, September 11, and an additional nine-race card, including the Cazoo St Leger Stakes will take place at Doncaster Racecourse on Sunday.

Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen was a figurehead not just for British Horseracing, but for the nation

Chairman of Arena Racing Company, David Thorpe said: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen was a figurehead not just for British Horseracing, but for the nation.

"It is with deep sadness that we consider today’s news of her passing, but I can express the deep gratitude of myself and all at Arena Racing Company for her unwavering support for, and appreciation of, British racing over many decades."

He concluded: “May she rest in peace.”

For more information visit the website https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/

