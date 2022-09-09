Cancelled: Historic Doncaster St Leger horse race, along with all other racing, will not take place this Saturday, but will resume Sunday
Following yesterday’s announcement regarding the terribly sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, racing at Doncaster scheduled for today, Friday September 9, was cancelled.
British horseracing’s cancellation has now been extended to include Saturday, September 10.
This includes the Cazoo St Leger.
Racing will return on Sunday, September 11, and an additional nine-race card, including the Cazoo St Leger Stakes will take place at Doncaster Racecourse on Sunday.
Chairman of Arena Racing Company, David Thorpe said: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen was a figurehead not just for British Horseracing, but for the nation.
"It is with deep sadness that we consider today’s news of her passing, but I can express the deep gratitude of myself and all at Arena Racing Company for her unwavering support for, and appreciation of, British racing over many decades."
He concluded: “May she rest in peace.”
For more information visit the website https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/