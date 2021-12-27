Nasty note and picture posted at Doncaster business claiming it is "enabling" homeless begging

The owners of Jazz Cafe in Printing Office Street arrived at work this morning to discover some unkind person has taped a picture and a nasty note in regards to its donations of Christmas gifts to the less fortunate in Doncaster.

The cafe has recently been handing out goody bags to the homeless to help through the winter nights.

The bags contain items include a hat, gloves, selection box, deodorant, sanitizer, face wipes, biscuits, a lighter and a hot turkey and stuffing roll.

Doncaster's Jazz Cafe has been targeted

While most people have praised the cafe for its act of kindness and generosity, one anonymous individual claims the giveaways are enabling the town’s homeless begging.

Owner Sarah Pinkerton told the Free Press: “I seem to be getting blamed for the homeless begging.

“We supplied goody bags, donated by Jazz customers, to add a little kindness to their ruthless world.

“I just find it so sad .

“They say I’m enabling but all we do is send wishes of love to those who need it.

“Just some things that we all receive or enjoy when we are blessed with family friends and a permanent roof over our heads.”

And she asked of those responsible: “Where is your humanity?

"You have no clue about what some of these human beings have come from! Or been through!

“Showing compassion to less fortunate especially at Christmas is something I’ve done all of my adult life.

“You should try it.”

On social media, people were quick to support Jazz Cafe.

Dawn Ashman said: “I wonder what this excuse for a human being did for anyone this year? Keep up the good work and dont let these sort get at you they’re not worthy of your thoughts.”

Rachel Jay said: “That's disgusting. Christmas time is always about giving it's not about being selfish and self centred.”

And Tracey Lomas added: “The human race never ceases to amaze me...for every kind human being on this earth there seems to be an equally evil unkind one who has possibly never done a kind deed in their entire life it makes my blood boil, honestly does. Stay strong and don't rise to their immature behaviour.”