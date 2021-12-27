Doncaster Cast's cancels panto performances due to Covid-19
Theatre-goers were left disappointed this weekend after performances of the pantomime Aladdin had to be cancelled at Doncaster’s Cast.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 1:06 pm
In an announcement on social media on Boxing Day, the Civic Quarter venue said: “Unfortunately due to Covid related issues all today's performances of Aladdin and all performances on 27 December are now cancelled.”
They continued: “Our Box Office Team will be in touch with customers as soon as possible.”
It is hoped future performances will go ahead but the situation will be reviewed, please watch for updates.