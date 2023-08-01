"My chest is still hurting and I'm still coughing:" Pop Works pepper spray victims still suffering

Police have launched a major investigation into the incident at Pop Works in Silver Street in the early hours of Sunday which saw eight people taken to hospital, with victims complaining of struggling to breathe, coughing, sneezing and watering eyes after the spray was set off inside the venue.

All of those involved have been released from hospital but some of those impacted in the incident say they are still suffering following the release which happened at around 5am.

Discusssing the incident on social media, one said: “I can still taste it. I’m sick of my mouth and throat burning.”

Emergency services flocked to Silver Street after pepper spray was released in Pop Works.

Another said: “My chest is still hurting and I’m still coughing.”

Police confirmed yesterday that “pepper spray or similar” was released in the crowd and have urged anyone with information about those responsible to come forward.

Superintendent Peter Thorp from Doncaster said: “While our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, we want to reassure the wider public that this was thankfully a relatively minor release of something akin to a pepper spray, which didn’t cause any lasting injuries and the majority of people at the venue were unaffected.

“However, the fact remains that whoever chose to bring that substance to the venue clearly did so to cause alarm or injury, and we are working to identify those responsible.

“I’d repeat the request for anyone with information or witnesses to come forward, so we can develop as comprehensive an understanding as we can of what happened.”

You can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 210 of 30 July 2023 when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

