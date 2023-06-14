Motorcyclist dies following collision with car in Doncaster countryside lane

South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit is now appealing for footage and information after the crash in Hangman Stone Lane yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called shortly before 3pm yesterday with roads sealed off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bike, a 43-year-old man from Castleford in West Yorkshire, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by our specially trained officers.

Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday afternoon.

“As our investigation continues, anyone with information that may help is asked to call 101 quoting incident 649 of 13 June. You can also contact us via our online portal, which can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/”