Motorcyclist dies following collision with car in Doncaster countryside lane

A motorcylist has died following a collision with a car which closed a Doncaster countryside lane for several hours.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

South Yorkshire Police’s Serious Collisions Unit is now appealing for footage and information after the crash in Hangman Stone Lane yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called shortly before 3pm yesterday with roads sealed off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bike, a 43-year-old man from Castleford in West Yorkshire, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by our specially trained officers.

Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday afternoon.
“As our investigation continues, anyone with information that may help is asked to call 101 quoting incident 649 of 13 June. You can also contact us via our online portal, which can be accessed here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the area who holds dash cam footage, or anyone with CCTV footage. This can be emailed through to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject title.”

