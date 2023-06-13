Roads closed with emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster

News you can trust since 1925
Roads have been sealed off and emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST

South Yorkshire Police have said that road closures are currently in place between Hangman Stone Lane at the junction with Hangman Stone Road and Barnsley Road at the junction with Blacksmith Lane in the area between Marr and Harlington following reports of a serious collision.

Emergency services are currently on the scene and motorists are being advised to plan alternative routes.

Police have sealed off roads in Doncaster this afternoon.Police have sealed off roads in Doncaster this afternoon.
