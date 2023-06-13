Roads closed with emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster
Roads have been sealed off and emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:32 BST
South Yorkshire Police have said that road closures are currently in place between Hangman Stone Lane at the junction with Hangman Stone Road and Barnsley Road at the junction with Blacksmith Lane in the area between Marr and Harlington following reports of a serious collision.
Emergency services are currently on the scene and motorists are being advised to plan alternative routes.