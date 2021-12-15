More than 560 bus workers are involved in the dispute, which has intensified this week after 95 per cent rejected a revised pay offer that did not meet their expectations.Indefinite all-out strike action will begin on January 1d.The workers, who earn between £10.52 an hour and £10.80 an hour want their pay to increase to a minimum of £11.40 an hour.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “ Stagecoach is pleading poverty – but we know it’s just hot air. Stagecoach is extremely profitable, raking in nearly £60 million during 2020, hence National Express’ takeover of the company.

“Our members know that Unite will fight to defend and improve their jobs, pay and conditions and we will continue to support this campaign until Stagecoach’s South Yorkshire staff are offered a reasonable pay deal.”Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic, Stagecoach’s latest accounts reveal that the group made a profit of £58.4 million in 2020 and that it has £875 million of available liquidity.The current round of strike action will end this weekend and Unite has said there will not be any strike action over Christmas so that passengers will be able to visit their friends and relatives.Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “The last thing our members want is to cause disruption to members of the public, which is why they have pledged not to strike over Christmas. Unless Stagecoach tables an offer that they can accept, however, strikes will resume from 1 January.”