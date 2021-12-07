What's planned at Doncaster railway stations set for slice of £3.5million improvement fund

Mexborough Station will receives improvement as part of a £3.5million fund for town stations

Adwick, Bentley, Conisborough, Hatfield and Stainforth, Kirk Sandall and Mexborough stations in Doncaster will be upgraded in a regional scheme which aims to remove barriers to rail travel, by providing passengers with ‘safer and more secure’ facilities.

The money is being used from a South Yorkshire Combined Authority (SYCA) £166 million Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) programme. The improvement works are planned to begin in early 2022.

All six stations will get a new waiting room and platform furniture as well as upgraded car parks, bike racks, defibrillators and the installation of help points.

All stations bar Bentley will also receive new customer information/next train indicator screens.

Mexborough station will get an upgraded ticket desk while installation of an improved public announcement tannoy is set for Adwick.

Coun Joe Blackham, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and enforcement said:“We have been successful in receiving this funding that is vital to improve our railway stations, providing a modern and safe environment that is accessible to all.

“As we recover from the pandemic and strive for net-zero, we must encourage the use of public transport and active travel and these works will support these ambitions.”

Once the scheme is completed, all South Yorkshire rail stations will meet ‘Better Stations accessibility standards’, including step-free access from the carpark and bus stop, accessible toilets and changing baby facilities, circulation improvements, ticket office and service information improvements.

South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis said: “No one should be prevented from travelling by train in South Yorkshire because of lack of adequate access, or accessible information on our rail stations, or because they don’t feel safe.

“This important investment in Doncaster will help to ensure that older people, disabled passengers and families with a pushchair or small children are not excluded from rail travel.

“Our ambition for a more inclusive public transport network will contribute towards a stronger, greener and fairer South Yorkshire, helping people get to great jobs, education and to many of the fantastic sights South Yorkshire has to offer.”