Money pours in for Doncaster man in coma after horrific interchange escalator plunge

52-year-old Neil Anderson remains in a critical condition in Doncaster Royal Infirmary after falling all the way down the escalator which connects the Frenchgate shopping centre with the bus interchange on Saturday night.

Mr Anderson from Edlington has been unconscious since the fall at around 8pm with his family gathering at his bedside after he suffered massive injuries and internal bleeding.

A campaign aiming to raise £5,000 for his road to recovery has already raised nearly £1,000 since being launched by relatives.

Neil Anderson is in a coma after plunging down an escalator at Doncaster Interchange.

Nephew Grant Anderson said: “Neil is not one for hand outs, but now he has a long road to recovery, I am setting this up to help him while he’s out of work.

"He has been suffering with depression for a while and was absent from work but it’s ended.

"Now rent and everything else will take more stewing on him - he’s not out of danger yet so any donations to help Neil will be massively appreciated.”

You can donate to the appeal HERE

His angry family say the escalator was not switched on at the time of the incident as he headed for a bus and are now demanding answers.

Upset family member Sam Menzies said Mr Anderson was ‘declared dead’ at the scene – but was resuscitiated before being taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary where he is currently in the hospital’s critical care unit.

"He was dead at the scene until the police gave CPR and restarted his heart. He’s now on life support and it’s not looking very hopeful for him,” she said.

Grant added: “He suffered a cardiac arrest, bleeding from his eyes, nose and head and was choking.

"He ‘passed away’ without any assistance for ten minutes until paramedics got to him and brought him back.

"He’s currently on life support machine in a coma.”

The family are demanding answers about the “disgusting” response of security officers following the fall, adding: “The security left him bleeding and dead – all they did was shout and scream at people attempting to help him. They could have acted quicker.”