Doncaster man in coma after falling down 'broken' escalator at interchange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neil Anderson, 52, was left seriously injured and bleeding heavily after tumbling all the way down the escalator which connects the Frenchgate shopping centre and the transport interchange.

His angry family say the escalator was broken at the time of the incident as he headed for a bus at around 8pm on Saturday and are now demanding answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upset family member Sam Menzies said Mr Anderson, from Edlington was ‘declared dead’ at the scene – but was resuscitiated before being taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary where he is currently in the hospital’s critical care unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Anderson is in a coma after plunging down an escalator at Doncaster Interchange.

"The escalator was not on, there was no sign to say it wasn’t working,” they said.

"He fell from the top to the bottom, it was an horrific fall.

"He was dead at the scene until the police gave CPR and restarted his heart. He’s now on life support and it’s not looking very hopeful for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nephew Grant Anderson said: “He suffered a cardiac arrest, bleeding from his eyes, nose and head and was choking.

"He ‘passed away’ without any assistance for ten minutes until paramedics got to him and brought him back.

"He’s currently on life support machine in a coma.”

The family are demanding answers about the “disgusting” response of security officers following Mr Anderson’s fall, adding: “The security left him on the floor bleeding and dead – all they did was shout and scream at people attempting to help him. They could have acted quicker.”

A fundraising campaign has been set up for Mr Anderson, with the aim of raising £5,000. You can donate HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Added Grant: “Neil is not one for hand outs, but now he has a long road to recovery, I am setting this up to help him while he’s out of work.

"He has been suffering with depression for a while and was absent from work but it’s ended.

"Now rent and everything else will take more stewing on him - he’s not out of danger yet so any donations to help Neil will be massively appreciated.”

The family also want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or took video after the fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know it’s a public place so we are asking for anyone with any footage or information,” they said.

A spokesman for Frenchgate said: “We are aware of an incident that took place within the transport interchange adjacent to the Centre over the weekend. As it didn’t occur within Frenchgate it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment.”

We have also contacted South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, which operates Doncaster Interchange, for a response, along with Yorkshire Anbulance Service and British Transport Police.