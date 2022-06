13-year-old Christopher Mulholland was last seen yesterday at around 10.15am and was suspected of going to Doncaster city centre after leaving his school.

His mum launched a plea to find him.

In an update this morning, mum Daniela Parker said: “Please know that he has been found.

Christopher Mulholland has been found after a search.

"He is safe and well in mine and his dad’s care.