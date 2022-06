13-year-old Christopher Mulholland was last seen yesterday at around 10.15am.

Mum Daniela Parker said: “If anyone sees or has seen my son please can you let me or his dad Lee Mulholland know asap.

“He is only 13 years old, suspected of going to Doncaster town centre. Last seen at school around 10:15am.

Christopher Mulholland has gone missing in Doncaster.

“Police have been notified.”