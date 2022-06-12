Missing Doncaster schoolgirls could be in Scarborough, say police as hunt continues

North Yorkshire Police say they are carrying out investigations over suggestions the girls, named only as Savannah and Ruth, have travelled to the seaside resort.

Police in Scarborough are continuing their enquiries to find two missing girls and have urged the public to get in touch if they have seen them.

The pair, both 14, have not been seen since Wednesday.

Police believe the two 14-year-olds may have travelled to Scarborough.

It is believed the pair may have travelled to Scarborough and may be in the company of an adult.

The pair left their school some time between 3.15pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday.

Savannah is white and described as of slim build with very long brown hair and having a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a school uniform and a padded coat with fur on the hood. She would have been carrying a black rucksack with gold zips.

Ruth is white and described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was also last seen wearing a school uniform with dark tights and a padded jacket.

However, there is a possibility the pair have changed into casual clothing.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for both Savannah and Ruth's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them or knows where they are now.