Police launch hunt after two 14-year-old girls go missing in Doncaster

The girls, named only as Savannah and Ruth, both 14, have not been seen since Tuesday.

The pair are both believed to have left their school in Doncaster at some time between 3.15pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Savannah is white and described as of slim build with very long brown hair and having a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a school uniform and a padded coat with fur on the hood. She would have been carrying a black rucksack with gold zips.

Police have launched a hunt for two missing Doncaster schoolgirls.

Ruth is white and described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was also last seen wearing a school uniform with dark tights and a padded jacket.

However, there is a possibility the pair have changed into casual clothing.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for both Savannah and Ruth's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.