Missing Doncaster man has now been found safe, confirm police

A missing Doncaster man has now been found ‘safe,’ after police launched a public appeal to find him.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 11:20 am

The search to find Kevin, whose surname has not been released by the force, was mounted after he was reported missing.

The last sighting of Kevin had been in the Queen Mary’s Road area of New Rossington in Doncaster at 11.30am on Friday, September 9.

Posting on Twitter, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed today (Sunday, September 11) that Kevin, aged 36, was found ‘safe’ last night.

