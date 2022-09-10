Concerns are growing for the welfare of Kevin (surname was not provided), aged 36.

He was last seen in the Queen Mary’s Road area of New Rossington on Friday at 11.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Kevin is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a red t-shirt, with black Nike Air Force trainers with a red stripe.

Concerns are growing for the welfare of Kevin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?