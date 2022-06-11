Minister who gave Doncaster city status sorry for 'godawful Birmingham and Blackpool' comment

Heather Wheeler, a parliamentary secretary in the Cabinet Office, officially declared Doncaster as a city last month at a special ceremony at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The Conservative MP for South Derbyshire made the remarks at a conference in London as she launched the government's new digital strategy.

Mrs Wheeler said she made an "inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view".

Heather Wheeler at the Doncaster city status ceremony last month.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner accused her of "utter contempt".

Mrs Wheeler, also an assistant government whip, is reported to have said: "I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful."

Apologising on Friday, Mrs Wheeler tweeted: "Whilst speaking at a conference on Thursday, I made an inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view.

"I apologise for any offence caused."

Blackpool Council leader Lynn Williams said the comments had made her "quite cross".

The Labour councillor told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "People love Blackpool. Maybe she needs to come and have a look round and enjoy the world-famous illuminations on our beautiful promenade.

"We know we've got a lot of social inequalities to deal with and we're actually meant to be working with the government to deal with those as part of the levelling up programme, so... it's just frustrating."

Ms Rayner said: "The level of disrespect is off the scale. It's frankly embarrassing that she is still in her position as a minister."

She came to Doncaster last month to declare Doncaster a city and said: "It is a huge honour to metaphorically cut the ribbon, I’m so proud of what you have achieved. There was a huge amount of community engagement included in the run up to putting your bid together.

"I love your Roman history, your horse racing history and connections with the Royal Family.

"It is excellent to be here in the new city of Doncaster. It’s a vibrant city, people from all over the world have chosen to come and live here.