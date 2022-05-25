"It's the place to be!" Doncaster officially declared a city as Government minister visits

The announcement came last Friday and saw Doncaster become a city at the fourth attempt after three previous failed bids.

In a gathering at the museum’s Rail Heritage Centre, which also included elected Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster Council chief executive Damian Allen, she said: “Today is a brilliant day for you guys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government minister Heather Wheeler has officially declared Doncaster a city in a ceremony at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

"This is the official day of city status.

"It is a huge honour to metaphorically cut the ribbon, I’m so proud of what you have achieved. There was a huge amount of community engagement included in the run up to putting your bid together.

"I love your Roman history, your horse racing history and connections with the Royal Family.

"It is excellent to be here in the new city of Doncaster. It’s a vibrant city, people from all over the world have chosen to come and live here.

"It’s got an amazing history and lots to look forward to going forward. It’s the place to be.”

Doncaster Chamber Chief Executive Dan Fell, who also spoke to gathered dignataries, said: “I had the enormous privilege of leadind the Doncaster bid.

"I’m fiercely passionate about this place.