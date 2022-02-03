Mindless vandals deliberately set fire to children's roundabout in Doncaster playground

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a playground at 7.30pm last night on Broadway in Dunscroft.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:02 pm

A children’s roundabout was involved in the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.35pm on Mansfield Road, Balby

It was a busy night for firefighters

Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8pm on Edlington Lane.

A skip was deliberately set on fire at 12.50am on Craganow Place, Denaby Main.

Adwick station crew attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft at 6.30am.

