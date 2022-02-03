Mindless vandals deliberately set fire to children's roundabout in Doncaster playground
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a playground at 7.30pm last night on Broadway in Dunscroft.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:02 pm
A children’s roundabout was involved in the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.
A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.35pm on Mansfield Road, Balby
Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8pm on Edlington Lane.
A skip was deliberately set on fire at 12.50am on Craganow Place, Denaby Main.
Adwick station crew attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft at 6.30am.