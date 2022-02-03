Players in Doncaster are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker code from the special EuroMillions draw for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The winning code on January 21 this year was TVSD 23735 and the lucky ticket-holder has until July 20, 2022 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Could it be you?

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Players can check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. You can also buy and check your tickets in retail. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

The special EuroMillions Millionaire Maker event draw on January 21 saw 100 guaranteed millionaires made across the European EuroMillions community, with 24 of these amazing prizes won by ticket-holders in the UK. With the usual UK Millionaire Maker winner, 25 UK players instantly became £1,000,000 richer overnight.

Andy continued: “We’ve already started to support the 20 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes from the special EuroMillions draw, and we’re hoping that these handful of lucky winners who have yet to check their tickets will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. To date, over £45BN has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 660,000 individual grants awarded.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].