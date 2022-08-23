News you can trust since 1925
Mattress, wheelie bins and scrubland fires attended by Doncaster crews

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 7.05pm on Everingham Road, Cantley, last night, Monday, August 22. The crew left the scene at 7.20pm.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:29 pm

On the same evening, firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish on Norton Common Lane, Norton at 9.45pm. The crew came away at 10.45pm.

On Sunday night, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a mattress on Kentmere Drive, Lakeside at 8pm. The crew came away at 8.15pm.

Adwick firefighters were called out to scrubland on fire at 8.05pm on Green Lane, Woodlands. The crew left the scene at 8.20pm.

It's been a busy couple of nights for firefighters

Car destroyed after arsonists made an early morning attack in Doncaster

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.05pm on Lister Avenue, Balby. Firefighters from Doncaster attended the incident.

A car was accidentally on fire at 8.50pm on Herten Way. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 9.25pm on Roberts Road, Edlington.

