Mattress, wheelie bins and scrubland fires attended by Doncaster crews

On the same evening, firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish on Norton Common Lane, Norton at 9.45pm. The crew came away at 10.45pm.

On Sunday night, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a mattress on Kentmere Drive, Lakeside at 8pm. The crew came away at 8.15pm.

Adwick firefighters were called out to scrubland on fire at 8.05pm on Green Lane, Woodlands. The crew left the scene at 8.20pm.

It's been a busy couple of nights for firefighters

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.05pm on Lister Avenue, Balby. Firefighters from Doncaster attended the incident.

A car was accidentally on fire at 8.50pm on Herten Way. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 9.25pm on Roberts Road, Edlington.