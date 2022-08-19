News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out

Car destroyed after arsonists made an early morning attack in Doncaster

A car was destroyed after arsonists made an early morning attack on a vehicle parked up in a Doncaster street.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:24 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:24 am

The incident happened at 1.50am on Owston Road, Carcroft on Thursday, August 18. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. The crew left the scene at 2.35am.

On Wednesday night, a fire crew from Doncaster station attended a deliberate grass fire at 8.40pm on Frank Road, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.

Read More

Read More
More worrying video footage as the fires continue to spread across all parts of ...
The result of the fire in the early hours of yesterday morning in Carcroft. Picture by Mateo Andrew

Most Popular

Last night, Thursday August 18, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.25pm on Marson Avenue, Woodlands. The crew left the scene at 7.35pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.30pm on Darlington Grove, Moorends, Doncaster. The crew came away at 7.55pm.

Doncaster firefighters were also called out to an accidental fire involving garden rubbish at 9.25pm on Bawtry Road, Bessacarr. The crew returned to the station at 10.15pm.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.