Car destroyed after arsonists made an early morning attack in Doncaster

The incident happened at 1.50am on Owston Road, Carcroft on Thursday, August 18. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. The crew left the scene at 2.35am.

On Wednesday night, a fire crew from Doncaster station attended a deliberate grass fire at 8.40pm on Frank Road, Bentley. The crew left the scene at 9.10pm.

The result of the fire in the early hours of yesterday morning in Carcroft. Picture by Mateo Andrew

Last night, Thursday August 18, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.25pm on Marson Avenue, Woodlands. The crew left the scene at 7.35pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.30pm on Darlington Grove, Moorends, Doncaster. The crew came away at 7.55pm.

Doncaster firefighters were also called out to an accidental fire involving garden rubbish at 9.25pm on Bawtry Road, Bessacarr. The crew returned to the station at 10.15pm.