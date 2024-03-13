Man's lucky escape as car destroys bedroom after smashing into Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His family have released dramatic photos of the incident in a bid to press home the message of dangerous drivers in Doncaster following ten fatal collisions in the city in the last ten weeks.

And while they have asked for his identity to remain anonymous, along with the location of the collision, they are hoping the photos will help send a message to drivers to slow down.

A relative told the Free Press: “I was horrified to read that ten people have died in 2024.

The smash left a gaping hole in the side of the property.

“At the end of last month, my uncle's bungalow was smashed into by a dangerous driver.

"As you can see my uncle is lucky to still be with us. Luck is the only reason he wasn't in his bed. Otherwise the count would be 11.

“There is a clear and present issue in Doncaster. Our experience so far is looking to leniency on the driver, rather than appropriate justice for the victims.

“We want to get across the seriousness of the issue and how we are on borrowed time before we read of another death.

The smash destroyed the man's bedroom.

"We have made our councillors, mayor, and MPs aware of the issue but up to now, we have been given words with no actions.”