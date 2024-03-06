Elderly woman is tenth Doncaster road death victim as tragic trail of carnage continues
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Trafford Way in the city centre on Tuesday following a collision with a large goods vehicle near to the Frenchgate tunnels shortly after 1pm.
Her death means that ten people have now died in road collisions in a tragic start to 2024.
On top of that, there have been a number of other serious incidents which have left people critically ill in hospital with life threating injuries, making it an horrific start to the year in Doncaster for so many families.
This is the tragic tale of the recent series of fatal and serious incidents on Doncaster’s roads.
January 2: A man dies after being hit by a lorry on an early morning smash on the M18 near to Doncaster. The pedestrian died close to junction two following the collision.
January 16: Motorcyclist Alex Anderson, 20, dies following a collision on High Levels Bank near Thorne.
January 16: Widespread delays after two lorries crash on the M18 near Doncaster.
January 18: A man in his 20s is left fighting for his life following a three vehicle collision in Carcroft.
January 19: A lorry collides with Doncaster city centre’s Frenchgate tunnel, causing rush hour chaos.
January 21: Olivia Maltby, 22, and Nathan Naughton, aged 26, are both tragically killed in a single-vehicle collision in Harworth.
January 21: A 77-year-old man dies following a collision with an Audi in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr
January 23: A 56-year-old motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries in a crash with a police car in Hampole.
January 26: A man is arrested after a woman suffers serious injuries and is left in a critical condition following a crash between two vans in Hickleton.
January 31: A three vehicle collision closes St George’s Bridge, causing rush hour chaos. Fortunately, no one is seriously hurt.
February 1: A 75-year-old man dies following a collision in Mexborough, with a 23-year-old arrested at the scene.
February 3: A 28-year-old man dies after his car is in collision with a lorry on the West Moor Link road near to the M18 motorway.
February 4: A 43-year-old man dies in a collision with a taxi in Armthorpe Road.
February 7: 84-year-old Edward Walker is seriously injured in a collision with a car in Askern, dying in hospital three weeks later on February 27.
March 5: An elderly woman dies in a collision with a large goods vehicle on Trafford Way, Doncaster.
Police have made a number of appeals in relation to all of the incidents and have asked people who may have witnessed the collisions or has footage of the incidents to come forward.
Anyone who may be able to help can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111.