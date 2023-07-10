Man taken to hospital following collison with car following Askern Music Festival

Ambulance crews were called to the A19 between Doncaster and Askern on Saturday night, shortly after the festival had finished at nearby Thornhurst Manor, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed.

The collision took place near to Owston Common as thousands of people left the festival site which featured performances from Razorlight, The Enemy and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan but which had to be cut short due to thunder and lightning and heavy rain.

A YAS spokesman said: “We received a call at 22.40 on Saturday to Doncaster Road near Owston Common to reports of a pedestrian in collision with a car.

A man was taken to hospital after a collision with a car following the Askern Music Festival.

"An ambulance conveyed one male to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

It is understood that the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.