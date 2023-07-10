News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Man taken to hospital following collison with car following Askern Music Festival

A man was taken to hospital following a collision with a car following Saturday’s Askern Music Festival.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

Ambulance crews were called to the A19 between Doncaster and Askern on Saturday night, shortly after the festival had finished at nearby Thornhurst Manor, a Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed.

The collision took place near to Owston Common as thousands of people left the festival site which featured performances from Razorlight, The Enemy and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan but which had to be cut short due to thunder and lightning and heavy rain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A YAS spokesman said: “We received a call at 22.40 on Saturday to Doncaster Road near Owston Common to reports of a pedestrian in collision with a car.

A man was taken to hospital after a collision with a car following the Askern Music Festival.A man was taken to hospital after a collision with a car following the Askern Music Festival.
A man was taken to hospital after a collision with a car following the Askern Music Festival.
Most Popular

"An ambulance conveyed one male to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

It is understood that the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

The organisers of the festival have apologised after Saturday’s event was hit by a number of issues, including lengthy bar queues and traffic problems.

Related topics:DoncasterAskernA19Yorkshire Ambulance Service