"We underestimated the challenges:" Askern Music Festival organisers apologise after show chaos

Organisers of the Askern Music Festival have apologised after a number of problems at this year's event.

Thousands flocked to the festival’s new home at Thornhurst Manor for performances by Razorlight, The Enemy, former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and space – but many revellers endured three hour queues at the bar and 90 minute waits to exit the car park at the end of the show which had to be cut short due to thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

There were also problems with card readers and overflowing toilets – with some festivalgoers vowing never to return.

But organisers have held their hands up and admitted to the problems – and said they will build on the issues encountered at this year’s much bigger and larger event for next year’s show.

In a full and frank statement, bosses admitted they had ‘underestimated the scale of the task at hand’ and thanked music lovers for their ‘unwavering support’ amid the problems, which they said were ‘completely inexcusable.’

The statement, in full, from Askern Music Festival reads:

“First and foremost, we would like to thank each and every one of you who came to Askern Music Festival 2023. Your attendance means the world to us, and we sincerely appreciate your continued support.

"Over the course of seven years, we have experienced remarkable growth.

"From a modest gathering of 100 people in a field enjoying local talent at AMF 2016, to a huge crowd of thousands singing along to some of the most iconic anthems the British music scene has ever produced at AMF 2023.

"It is an unbelievable rise, something we would have never considered possible when we started this journey. We owe all of this to you.

“Each year, we have strived to take on as much feedback as possible – both positive and negative – enabling us to continually enhance the AMF experience for all. AMF 2023 is no different.

“We regret the issues encountered during yesterday’s event, and we acknowledge that some of them were completely inexcusable.

"As this was our first year at our new venue, Thornhurst Manor Country Park, a site that aligns perfectly with our vision and aspirations, we anticipated there would be some teething problems.

"However, we underestimated the challenges we would face, and for that, we sincerely apologise.

“While certain factors were beyond our control, such as the weather and errors with technical equipment, we acknowledge that the overall management of the bar fell far short of expectations.

"We accept full responsibility for this oversight. Although we had made plans to accommodate the increased demand, it became evident that we had underestimated the scale of the task at hand.

“Moving forward, our top priority will be to expand the size of the main bar, and the number of bars onsite, to better cater to the needs of our attendees.

"We are actively considering various solutions, including the implementation of beer tokens/vouchers and the complete outsourcing of the bar to experts in the field. We firmly believe that these measures will significantly enhance the overall experience for everyone at future events.

"We value your opinions and welcome any further suggestions for improvement. Please take a moment to share your thoughts through the following link HERE

“Despite the evident challenges faced during yesterday’s event, we think it’s fair to say that the music was absolutely phenomenal.

"A massive thank you to all bands and artists who played at AMF 2023; you were all unbelievable.

"Music is at the core of who we are and what we do best.

"We hope that the exceptional performances brought you as much joy as they did to us, and we hope they served as a source of respite from any disappointments encountered elsewhere.

“Once again, we would like to extend our deepest appreciation for your unwavering support, which has been instrumental in shaping AMF into what it is today. We are wholly committed to making AMF 2024 the most remarkable experience to date, as we incorporate as much of your valuable feedback as possible.”

Bad weather caused headliners Razorlight to cut short their set, with lead singer Johnny Borrell screaming into the microphone: “This is the biggest load of bulls*** I’ve ever heard!” as fans began booing as the plug was pulled.

Organisers had earlier apologised to revellers over ‘extensive wait times’ at the bar as well as issues with card machines across the site.

One fan fumed: “The worst organised festival I have ever been to.

"That was awful. From the beer queue to the toilet queue to actually being able to leave the venue. Somebody needs a shake up and think about how to organise a proper festival.

"Last year was brilliant. What happened?”

Another said: “Absolutely shocking facilities and organisation. Was there six hours and spent three and half hours of it queuing at the bar.

"Totally and utterly unacceptable! Needs a massive change next year to win us back.”

There are unconfirmed reports that a pedestrian leaving the site was struck by a car on the nearby A19, with emergency services at the scene reportedly adding to delays as festivalgoers attempted to get home. We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.

But some fans defended organisers, blaming the issues on ‘teething problems.’

One said: “Fantastic show. The Enemy were worth standing in the rain with no beer for! Great day out if you know how to have a good time.”

Another wrote: “Cracking day, despite the problems. No festival is without hiccups. Loved every second, great line up! Seeing as people dont want to forgive the teething problems, we will happily stand on our own at the front next year.”

And another shared: “Well what a fabulous day we had - great music, company – amazing.”

The day included performances from number one indie band The Lottery Winners and 90s Britpop stars Space, who led fans on a nostalgia trip with hits such as The Female Of The Species, Neighbourhood and The Ballad Of Tom Jones.

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, whose inclusion on the bill sparked some contoversy after his conviction for domestic assault, also led the crowd through a hit packed set of songs such as Empire, Fire and Shoot The Runner.

