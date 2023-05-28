Man seriously ill in hospital after air ambulance lands at scene of Doncaster crash

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with our enquiries, and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”

“Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, or who was driving past and captured it on their vehicle’s dash cam, is asked to contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”

Emergency services were called to the incident in Springwell Lane, Balby on Friday afternoon.

Please quote incident number 766 of 26 May when you get in touch.