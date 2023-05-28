Man seriously ill in hospital after air ambulance lands at scene of Doncaster crash
Emergency services were called at about 4.30pm on Friday to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Springwell Lane, Balby at the junction with Finch Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with our enquiries, and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”
“Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, or who was driving past and captured it on their vehicle’s dash cam, is asked to contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”
Please quote incident number 766 of 26 May when you get in touch.
Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected] – please include the above incident number in the subject line.