News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Man seriously ill in hospital after air ambulance lands at scene of Doncaster crash

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Doncaster which saw the air ambulance land at the scene.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th May 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 12:51 BST

Emergency services were called at about 4.30pm on Friday to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Springwell Lane, Balby at the junction with Finch Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with our enquiries, and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, or who was driving past and captured it on their vehicle’s dash cam, is asked to contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.”

Emergency services were called to the incident in Springwell Lane, Balby on Friday afternoon.Emergency services were called to the incident in Springwell Lane, Balby on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Springwell Lane, Balby on Friday afternoon.
Most Popular

Please quote incident number 766 of 26 May when you get in touch.

Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected] – please include the above incident number in the subject line.

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police