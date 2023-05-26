Air ambulance at scene and Doncaster road sealed off tonight amid serious incident
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this evening with a road also sealed off by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:25 BST
Police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident in Springwell Lane, Balby.
Eyewitnesses at the scene have reported details of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, but these reports have not yet been confirmed.
Numerous people have reported seeing the air ambulance land nearby.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.