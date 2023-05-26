News you can trust since 1925
Air ambulance at scene and Doncaster road sealed off tonight amid serious incident

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this evening with a road also sealed off by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th May 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:25 BST

Police and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident in Springwell Lane, Balby.

Eyewitnesses at the scene have reported details of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, but these reports have not yet been confirmed.

Numerous people have reported seeing the air ambulance land nearby.

The air ambulance has been at the scene this afternoon in Balby.The air ambulance has been at the scene this afternoon in Balby.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.

