Man pulled from River Don 'safe and well' police say after public help in rescue

Emergency services descended to an area of the river between Hexthorpe and Warmsworth at lunchtime following reports of a man in difficulty in the water.

And police have revealed that members of the public helped in the rescue which saw police, fire and ambulance crews all flock to the area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 12.59pm today, police received report of concern for the safety of a man in the River Don in Doncaster.

Emergency services flocked to the River Don. (Photo: Mark Laidler).

“The man was rescued by officers with help from members of the public.

"He is safe and well.”

Residents reported emergency services activity along a large stretch of the river near to Hexthorpe Flatts park and Warmsworth Cemetery.