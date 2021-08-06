Man 'rescued' from River Don after emergency services flock to Doncaster estate
A man has reportedly been rescued from the River Don this afternoon after emergency services flocked to a Doncaster estate.
Residents in Balby reported seeing police, fire engines and ambulances in the St Peter’s Road area earlier.
A post on the Balby and Hexthorpe Community Engagement Facebook page said: “Following reports of a male who has been seen in the River Don, police, fire and ambulance was called to the scene and the male has been rescued.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details and confirmation.