Man in his 70s from Doncaster died after his Jaguar and a large goods vehicle were in head-on crash

It involved a white Jaguar XF saloon car that was travelling south towards Doncaster, and an orange DAF large goods vehicle that was going on the opposite direction.

The driver of the Jaguar is believed to be a man aged in his late 70s from Doncaster. He sadly died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the DAF, a man aged in his early 30s from Barnsley, suffered a serious leg injury.

The road was closed for nine hours

He was taken by land ambulance to hospital where he is receiving emergency treatment.

A man aged in late 20s, also from Barnsley, was the passenger in the DAF. He was taken to hospital with a neck injury and is also receiving treatment.

The route remained closed to traffic until 7.25pm while the emergency services worked at the scene.

This included firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service who made the vehicles safe and helped to return the road to a safe condition, and medical teams from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and two air ambulances who tended to the casualties.

Highways operated diversions during this time to ensure the safety of those involved in the emergency response.

The Major Collision Investigation Team, who have been carrying out detailed examinations at the scene throughout the day, are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the incident.

Motorists in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage are also urged to get in touch as soon as possible.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond. Or email [email protected] Please quote reference number 12210235152 when providing details.