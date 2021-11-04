Major road north of Doncaster blocked in both directions due to emergency incident

The A19 north of Doncaster is reportedly closed.

The A19 is reportedly closed north of Askern following what one eyewitness has described as ‘a serious accident.’

He said: “Numerous emergency vehicles on the scene and two air ambulances.

“Avoid the area. Police have said it will be closed for some considerable time.”