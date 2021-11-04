Major road north of Doncaster blocked in both directions due to emergency incident
A major road north of Doncaster is blocked in both directions this morning due to a serious emergency incident, reports have said.
The A19 is reportedly closed north of Askern following what one eyewitness has described as ‘a serious accident.’
He said: “Numerous emergency vehicles on the scene and two air ambulances.
“Avoid the area. Police have said it will be closed for some considerable time.”
The road is said to be closed just south of Highfield Lane. We have asked police for details.