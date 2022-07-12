Man hit by car and then stabbed as he tried to flee in latest Doncaster attack

The man, who is in his 40s, suffered a stab wound to his back as well as lacerations and a dislocated arm in the incident.

An investigation is now under way after the incident in the Wheatley area on Saturday.

Police were first called at around 3.01pm following reports of a person with a knife on Beckett Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police sealed off part of Beckett Road after a man was stabbed.

A spokesman said: “It is reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, was riding a scooter on a grassy area when he was hit by a car.

"As he ran away from the scene, he is then said to have been stabbed in the back.

“He was taken to hospital after suffering a laceration to his arm and a fractured and dislocated arm in the incident.”

Enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone has any information, please contact police using the new live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 617 of 9 July 2022. The online platform can be accessed here- https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../report-something/