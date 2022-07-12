Man hit by car and then stabbed as he tried to flee in latest Doncaster attack

The man, who is in his 40s, suffered a stab wound to his back as well as lacerations and a dislocated arm in the incident.
An investigation is now under way after the incident in the Wheatley area on Saturday.
Police were first called at around 3.01pm following reports of a person with a knife on Beckett Road.
A spokesman said: “It is reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, was riding a scooter on a grassy area when he was hit by a car.
"As he ran away from the scene, he is then said to have been stabbed in the back.
“He was taken to hospital after suffering a laceration to his arm and a fractured and dislocated arm in the incident.”
Enquiries are ongoing.
It is the latest in a long line of stabbings in Doncaster in the last 18 months and comes just days after an attempted murder probe was launched after a man was stabbed in Silver Street in a late night fracas.
If anyone has any information, please contact police using the new live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 617 of 9 July 2022. The online platform can be accessed here- https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../report-something/
Alternatively, you can give information completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.