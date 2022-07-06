Silver Street stabbing: Doncaster roads stay shut as police probe attack

Officers have sealed off Silver Street and other parts of the city centre following the incident in the early hours of this morning.

Doncaster Council highways spokesman Steven Larkin said: “We have just checked with the police and have been advised the series of town centre roads closures will remain in place for a number of hours until they are re-opened.”

Silver Street has been sealed off by police.

Silver Street has been sealed off at its junction with Sunny Bar and also at the opposite end with High Street.

Part of Wood Street has also been cordoned off by police but the road remains open

Because of the town’s one way system, other road closures are also in place with Scot Lane, Hall Gate and Cleveland Street all impacted.

Added Mr Larkin: “This incident has been onging since approx 0400hrs this morning, which has resulted in the one way systems from St Sepulchre Gate, Scot Lane, Cleveland Street and Printing Office Street approaches all being closed to through traffic.

“These closure points are being signed as closed, but needless to say it is preventing access and creating exiting difficulties to many areas of the core town network.”

Police were called at around 3.14am this morning following reports a man had been stabbed on Silver Street.

The victim, a man in 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A statement said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender They remain in police custody at this time.

The incident is the latest in a serious of violent incidents in the city centre in recent months.

On Sunday, 38-year-old Steven Ling was charged with murder after a 28-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in South Parade.

Four people were arrested and a murder probe opened following the death of Jamie Kelly, 30, in Silver Street in May while in January a double murder probe was launched after Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovskis, 17, died after violence flared and spread to nearby High Street.

And last November, a murder probe was launched after teenager Joevester Takyi-Sarpong suffered fatal stab wounds in an attack in Catherine Street.

Police in Doncaster have been probing a string of brutal stabbings, shootings and other violent incidents across the last 18 months, with ongoing feuding between rival drugs gangs being blamed for much of the violence.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 105 of 6 July.