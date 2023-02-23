News you can trust since 1925
Man found dead after emergency services race to Doncaster city centre pub

A man has been found dead after emergency services raced to a Doncaster city centre pub this morning.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 10:05am

Police and paramedics were called to The Red Lion in Doncaster Market Place, with photos from the scene showing a number of emergency vehicles in attendance.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A brief statement said: “A man has been pronounced dead. His family are aware and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Doncaster Market Place this morning.
