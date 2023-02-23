News you can trust since 1925
Emergency services race to scene of incident outside Doncaster city centre pub

Emergency services have raced to the scene of a major incident outside a popular Doncaster city centre pub this morning.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 9:14am

A number of police and paramedics are currently at The Red Lion in Doncaster Market Place, eyewitnesses have said.

An eyewitness photo from the scene shows at least five emergency vehicles outside the Wetherspoon pub, with several police cars and ambulances in attendance.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at the Red Lion in Doncaster.
