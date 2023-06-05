Man fighting for his life as two teens and man held over Doncaster shooting

An investigation is now under way following the shooting and road traffic collision which happened last night.

Officers were called at 7.44pm to reports of a single vehicle collision on Plumtree Hill Road, near Fishlake.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, a 41-year-old man was found inside the car, a Toyota Landcruiser, with serious injuries consistent with a shotgun discharge.

"He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A short time later, it is understood that three men knocked on the door of a house in Fishlake asking for help. They were also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries consistent with a shotgun discharge.

They have since been discharged from hospital and arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. The three men - aged 18, 19 and 22, remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "I understand the community will be very concerned to hear about last night's incident. A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital and we are working at pace to piece together what has happened.

"Local residents will see a heightened police presence in their community today to provide reassurance. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to speak to them.

"As we work to establish the circumstances of this serious incident I would ask for anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen a green Toyota Landcruiser last night, to get in touch with us and tell us what you know.

"If you feel uncomfortable speaking to the police directly, Crimestoppers can take the information from you in confidence and will ensure you remain 100 per cent anonymous."

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please report this here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 865 of 4 June 2023.