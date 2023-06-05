Man pulled from car after vehicle ends up on side in ditch in Doncaster
A man was pulled from his vehicle after the car he was in crashed into a ditch and turned onto its side in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2023
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST
Crews from Askern, Thorne and Doncaster Fire Stations as well as police and paramedics were called to the incident in Fishlake yesterday.
A spokesman for Askern Fire Station said one male was trapped in the single vehicle crash and added: “The casualty was extricated by crews and left in care of ambulance service.”
We have asked for further details.