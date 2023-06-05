News you can trust since 1925
Man pulled from car after vehicle ends up on side in ditch in Doncaster

A man was pulled from his vehicle after the car he was in crashed into a ditch and turned onto its side in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST

Crews from Askern, Thorne and Doncaster Fire Stations as well as police and paramedics were called to the incident in Fishlake yesterday.

A spokesman for Askern Fire Station said one male was trapped in the single vehicle crash and added: “The casualty was extricated by crews and left in care of ambulance service.”

We have asked for further details.

Fire crews, police and paramedics all attended the incident in Fishlake. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
Fire crews, police and paramedics all attended the incident in Fishlake. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
Emergency services attended the incident in Fishlake. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
Emergency services attended the incident in Fishlake. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
